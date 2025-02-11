Criminal case against NYC Mayor hangs by a thread after Justice Department orders it dropped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams hung by a thread on Tuesday after the Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors to drop the charges, though it remained unclear how quickly that might happen or if the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan might try to resist the directive.

In a two-page memo sent on Monday, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove directed federal prosecutors to dismiss the bribery charges “as soon as is practicable,” saying that they were disrupting the mayor's ability to assist in President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration and crime.

Bove said the Justice Department had decided to dismiss the case “without assessing the strength of the evidence,” but for a string of political considerations, including wanting to free up Adams to campaign for reelection as a Democrat who will support Trump's policy objectives.

The task of carrying out the order now falls to Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Her office declined to comment and hasn't indicated what it plans to do next. In a letter sent last month, prosecutors in the Adams case praised the strength of the evidence, dismissing his claim of political prosecution as an attempt “to shift the focus away from the evidence of his guilt.”

Sassoon, a seasoned prosecutor who was appointed acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan just days after Trump took office, has limited power to oppose the order. She can be replaced at will by the Justice Department. Trump in November nominated Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to lead the office. His appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.

Adams was scheduled to deliver a video address at noon.

His lawyer, Alex Spiro, said Monday that the Justice Department’s order vindicated the mayor’s claim of innocence. “Now, thankfully, the mayor and New York can put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind them.”

Bove, however, said in his memo that the charges could still be refiled after the November mayoral election. Dismissal of the case should be conditional, Bove said, on Adams agreeing in writing that prosecutors are legally allowed to bring the charges back if they choose.

That means the threat of a renewed prosecution will hover over Adams in all of his dealings with the Trump administration while he is mayor.

The criminal case against Adams alleges he accepted illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks worth more than $100,000 — including expensive flight upgrades, luxury hotel stays — while serving in his previous job as Brooklyn Borough president.

The indictment said a Turkish official who helped facilitate the trips then leaned on Adams for favors, including lobbying the Fire Department to allow a newly constructed diplomatic building to open in time for a planned visit by Turkey’s president.

Prosecutors also said they had evidence Adams personally directed campaign staffers to solicit foreign donations, then disguised those contributions in order to qualify for a city program that provides a generous, publicly-funded match for small dollar donations. Foreign nationals are banned from contributing to U.S. election campaigns under federal law.

Many of Adams' Democratic opponents in the June mayoral primary castigated the Justice Department's decision to shut down the case and accused the mayor of adopting a pro-Trump agenda out of a desire for personal preservation.

Following his September indictment, Adams cultivated a warm relationship with Trump — praising his agenda, refusing to criticize him, and showing a willingness to roll back some of the city’s protections for undocumented migrants.