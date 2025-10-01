Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Part of a high-rise apartment building in New York City collapses, no injuries reported

Part of a high-rise apartment building in New York City has collapsed, leaving a corner of the building in a pile of rubble

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 October 2025 14:34 BST
Building Collapse-New York City
Building Collapse-New York City (FDNY)

Part of a high-rise apartment building in New York City collapsed Wednesday morning, leaving a corner of the building a pile of rubble.

The city’s fire department said it had no immediate reports of injuries. It said it was responding to a report of a gas explosion that collapsed an incinerator shaft in the 20-story building in the Bronx.

Authorities said no residential units were affected. The building is city-owned public housing. Multiple messages seeking comment were left with the Housing Authority.

Video from the scene shows a high-rise with one corner collapsed from the ground floor to the roof. Videos by nearby residents showed a cloud of dust billowing over the block moments after the collapse, which happened around 8:10 am.

Mayor Eric Adams said he was briefed about the emergency and officials were still getting a full assessment. “Please avoid the area for your safety,” he wrote on X.

City police said they received 911 calls about a building collapse just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Mitchel Houses building.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a partial building collapse,” police said in a statement.

Incinerator shafts in New York City buildings were once used to dispose of trash, which was then burned on site. But they have largely been replaced with trash compactors, which can use the same chutes.

In July 2023, a towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan, causing its long arm to snap off, smash against a nearby building and plummet to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below. Several people suffered minor injuries in the collapse, but no one died.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in