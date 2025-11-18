Ex-aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams avoids prison term for soliciting illegal campaign gifts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former aide to outgoing New York Mayor Eric Adams was sentenced Tuesday to three years' probation, including a year of home confinement, for soliciting illegal campaign contributions for Adams.

Mohamed Bahi embraced supporters in a Manhattan federal courtroom after learning that he would be spared prison. His confinement will allow him to leave home for work and attend religious services, among other reasons.

“I'm feeling content that this whole ordeal is over,” he said as he left court.

Bahi served as City Hall’s chief liaison to the Muslim community. He originally was charged as part of a sweeping corruption investigation into Adams — a probe that was ultimately dropped by the Trump administration.

When Judge Dale E. Ho asked a prosecutor Tuesday how to weigh the fact that the mayor had his charges dismissed, there was brief applause from one of Bahi's dozens of supporters in the gallery.

Bahi, 41, pleaded guilty in August, admitting that he helped solicit illegal donations from employees of a Brooklyn construction company during a December 2020 fundraiser for Adams' first mayoral campaign.

Bahi was charged in October 2024 with witness tampering and destroying evidence as part of the federal investigation into Adams.

The mayor was charged with accepting bribes and campaign contributions from foreign interests in a separate fundraising scheme. Adams, a Democrat, pleaded not guilty.

The Justice Department in February ordered federal prosecutors to drop the charges against Adams, saying the case interfered with the mayor’s ability to assist in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The surprising development prompted protests and resignations from several top prosecutors, including the interim U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who accused Adams of striking a quid pro quo deal with Trump.

Adams denied any wrongdoing and ran for reelection as an independent, but ended his campaign early.

Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the election and will succeed Adams on Jan. 1.