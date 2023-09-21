Their husbands' misdeeds leave Norway's most powerful women facing the consequences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The political careers of two of Norway’s most powerful women are under threat after it was revealed that their husbands were trading in shares behind their backs.

Anniken Huitfeldt, the current foreign minister of the center-left Labor Party, and Norway's former conservative prime minister for eight years, Erna Solberg, are having to explain why they were making decisions in office that could potentially have enriched their spouses.

The cases of the two women on opposite sides of the political divide are separate but the answer is more or less the same: they didn’t know what their husbands were up to. And rivals are calling for both women to resign.

Rasmus Hansson, a lawmaker for the Green Party said the pair were damaging the reputation of Norwegian politics and urged them both to resign. “Walk now. Please,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that if they refused to go, their parties should remove them.

Right now, the case against Solberg, 62, is graver. During her two terms in office from 2013 to 2021, her husband, Sindre Finnes, made more than 3,600 share deals, many of which should have disqualified Solberg from making decisions on running the country.

“I mean very clearly that I have responsibility, and I have explained why: I thought I had fulfilled my responsibility. I had no reason to believe that Sindre was deceiving me,” Solberg said in interviews with Norwegian media on Thursday. She said her husband “cannot engage in share trading if I become prime minister again.”

In a statement issued through his lawyer, Finnes admitted he lied to his wife about his trades but he said he never acted on inside information, which would have been a criminal offense.

Even in Norway, where the route to the top of politics is considered smoother for women than other places in the world, the stereotype-busting image of Solberg being too busy running the country to worry what her husband was doing at home has often been played for laughs.

“That would not have happened if it was the other way around. These men are being made fun of because they are men with powerful wives,” said Berit Aalborg, political editor with the Vart Land newspaper. “We like to think we have a high degree of gender equality in Norway. But this is a kind of sexism.”

Finnes’ share trading came to light after Huitfeldt, the foreign minister, admitted that her husband, Ola Flem, had traded shares in companies her decisions could have affected.

After being scolded by her own government's legal department for failing to get to grips with her partner’s “financial activities,” Huitfeldt admitted in a statement that she “should have asked my husband what shares he owned.”

The 53-year-old foreign minister said that since she did not know about the conflicts of interests, her decisions were still valid. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, the leader of Huitfeldt's party, has backed her.

Solberg, who has led the conservative party Hoeyre since May 2004, wants to be the lead conservative candidate for the national election in 2025. On Thursday, she said she was willing to continue as party leader but said it was up to the party to decide.

___ Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.