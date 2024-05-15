Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The US Open men's final is shifting to ABC this year. The women's final will stay on ESPN

The U.S. Open men’s final will shift to ABC from ESPN this year but the women’s title match will remain on the cable outlet a year after Coco Gauff won the Grand Slam tennis tournament

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 15 May 2024 20:50
US Open Men's Final ABC Tennis
US Open Men's Final ABC Tennis (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The U.S. Open men’s final will shift to ABC from ESPN this year — but the women’s title match will remain on the cable outlet a year after Coco Gauff won the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

This will be the first time ABC airs the men's final, ESPN said Wednesday. The match is on Sept. 8. The women's final in Flushing Meadows is the day before.

ESPN has shown the tournament played in New York since 2009 and has held exclusive rights for a decade.

Gauff won her first major championship at the U.S. Open last year. Novak Djokovic won his 24th.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in