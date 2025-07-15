Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wimbledon men's final between Sinner and Alcaraz on ESPN draws most viewers since 2019

Jannik Sinner’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz was the most-viewed Wimbledon men’s final since Novak Djokovic edged Roger Federer in a five-set thriller in 2019

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 16 July 2025 00:20 BST
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Britain Wimbledon Tennis (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jannik Sinner's victory over Carlos Alcaraz was the most-viewed Wimbledon men's final since Novak Djokovic edged Roger Federer in a five-set thriller in 2019.

ESPN said Sunday's match averaged 2.9 million viewers, a 31% increase over last year's final and its best performance since about 3.8 million watched Djokovic win a fifth-set tiebreaker in a match between two of tennis' greatest champions.

The network also said Tuesday that ratings were up for the both the men's and women's semifinals. The women's semis, which included American Amanda Anisimova upsetting No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, averaged 897,000 viewers, the most since 2015, when Serena Williams was part of the final four. The men's average of 1.31 million was the highest since 2019.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

