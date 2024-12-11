Ethiopia and Somalia agree to hold 'technical talks' over breakaway Somaliland region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ethiopia and Somalia agreed on Wednesday to hold “technical talks” to resolve a dispute sparked by Ethiopia’s deal with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, according to a statement following talks in Turkey.

Turkey has been mediating between the two east African countries as tensions between them have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January to lease land along its coastline to establish a marine force base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland's independence, which Somalia says infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

A joint declaration was reached after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met separately with Somali President Hassan Sheik Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday.

It says the sides agreed the talks, which would begin by February 2025 and conclude within four months, would respect Somalia’s territorial integrity while recognizing “potential benefits” of Ethiopia’s access to the sea.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia more than 30 years ago, but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state. Somalia still considers Somaliland part of its territory.

Over the years, Somaliland has built a stable political environment, contrasting sharply with Somalia’s ongoing struggles with insecurity amid deadly attacks by al-Qaida-linked militant group al-Shabab. In November, Somaliland held a presidential election that gave a boost for its push for international recognition.

With a population estimated at over 120 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the world.

Turkey has previously hosted two rounds of talks between the African nations' foreign ministers but a third round, expected in September, was delayed, raising concerns of escalating tensions.

Erdogan, flanked by Mohamud and Abiy, told reporters at a late night news conference in the Turkish capital, Ankara, that the sides have reached an “important stage” in efforts to solve their dispute. The joint declaration, Erdogan said, focuses “on the future and not the past.”

“By overcoming some resentments and misunderstandings, we have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia,” Erdogan continued. He also said he hoped Somalia would take steps to give Ethiopia sea access.

Turkey has forged close ties with Somalia, and recently also signed deals toward cooperation in defense and oil and gas exploration. It also has economic and trade ties with Ethiopia.