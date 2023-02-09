Watch live: World leaders arrive in Brussels for EU summit on economy and Ukraine war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

World leaders are assembling in Brussels ahead of an EU summit to discuss migration, the economy, and war in Ukraine.

This feed shows the scene inside the Council of the European Union on Rue de la Loi as leaders arrive for the gathering.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is travelling to Brussels with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenksy's appearance is part of his first trip to Western Europe since the war with Russia began nearly one year ago.

He met with King Charles III and prime minister Rishi Sunak, and made an address to MPs in parliament.

Zelenksy then went to Paris to meet Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, telling a press conference there is “very little time” to provide the weaponry.

During his trip, the Ukrainian leader has been calling for more weapons and tanks from the West to help support his troops.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.