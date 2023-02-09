Jump to content

Watch live: World leaders arrive in Brussels for EU summit on economy and Ukraine war

Mary-Kate Findon
Thursday 09 February 2023 07:56
World leaders are assembling in Brussels ahead of an EU summit to discuss migration, the economy, and war in Ukraine.

This feed shows the scene inside the Council of the European Union on Rue de la Loi as leaders arrive for the gathering.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is travelling to Brussels with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenksy's appearance is part of his first trip to Western Europe since the war with Russia began nearly one year ago.

He met with King Charles III and prime minister Rishi Sunak, and made an address to MPs in parliament.

Zelenksy then went to Paris to meet Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, telling a press conference there is “very little time” to provide the weaponry.

During his trip, the Ukrainian leader has been calling for more weapons and tanks from the West to help support his troops.

