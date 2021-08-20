AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

AUG. 13-19, 2021:

From extreme weather — ranging from wildfires in Algeria to floods in Turkey — to Zambian elections and refugees from Afghanistan, as well as the international reaction to the ongoing situation there, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa

The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

