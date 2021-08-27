AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Via AP news wire
Friday 27 August 2021 08:28
AUG. 20 – AUG. 26 2021
From Afghan refugees landing in Germany and Spain to the ongoing wildfires across Southern Europe and climate protesters clashing with police in London, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa
The selection was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.
