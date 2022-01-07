AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 31, 2021 – JAN. 6, 2022

From protests in Kazakhstan and hospital staff stretched due to COVID-19, to New Year and Epiphany celebrations across the region, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa

The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens

