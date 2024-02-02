Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 02 February 2024 07:13

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Jan. 26–Feb. 1, 2024

Military medics give first aid to a wounded Ukrainian solder in Bakhmut; farmers protest around Europe and gather outside the European Parliament in Brussels; France wins the handball European Championship in Germany.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Antonio Calanni in Milan.

