AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 10 May 2024 07:33

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 3-9, 2024

Crowds of people welcomed the Olympic torch on its arrival to France before the Summer Olympics in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Xi Jinping at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees on the Chinese leader's visit to European countries. The mother of a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed in battle kisses the flag that covers her son’s coffin during a funeral. Music fans gathered in the Swedish city of Malmo for the Eurovision Song Contest.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Andreea Alexandru in Bucharest, Romania.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

