AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 17 March 2023 07:14

March 10-17, 2023

A week when Tropical Cyclone Freddy displaced people in devastating Malawi and France recorded the longest winter drought since record-keeping began in 1959. King Charles III rubbed noses with a member of a Maori group on Commonwealth Day in London, while people in France continued to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the country's retirement age. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the last week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Europe Africa photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.



