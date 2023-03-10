Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 10 March 2023 08:00

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

MARCH 3-9, 2023

From the battle for the destroyed city the Ukrainians call “Fortress Bakhmut” to International Women’s Day events, the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul and Paris Fashion Week, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.



