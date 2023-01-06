AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 06 January 2023 07:20

DEC. 30, 2022 – JAN. 5, 2023

This was a week in which Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died on the eve of the new year and the faithful gathered at the Vatican to pay their last respects. Crowds celebrated the start of the 2023 with a fireworks display in London as people in Turkey and Serbia dressed up in Santa Claus outfits to see in the new year. Russian strikes continued in Ukraine, while the lack of snow halted skiing in Bosnia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Zagreb-based photographer Darko Bandic.

