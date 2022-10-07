AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SEPT. 30 - OCT. 6, 2022

The Ukrainian army continues its advance, retaking Russian-occupied territories like the city of Lyman.

In Somalia, displaced Somalis fleeing from drought, battle now with undernourishment at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow.

From the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo, awarded for his discoveries on human evolution, to the annual conference of Britain's ruling Conservative Party, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Luca Bruno.

