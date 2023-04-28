Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 28 April 2023 07:20

April 21-27, 2023

A week in which climate activists demonstrated in various cities across Europe, while victims of a religious cult were exhumed in Kenya. Anzac Day was commemorated, the national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand for those who served in all wars.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid Photographer Bernat Armangue.

