AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 05 January 2024 08:11

Dec. 29, 2023 - Jan. 4, 2024

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv. Pope Francis presides over an end-of-year thanksgiving service, as revelers celebrate the New Year in Paris, Moscow and Johannesburg. A man returns home after the dancing bear festival in Comanesti, Romania.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

