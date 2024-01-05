AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dec. 29, 2023 - Jan. 4, 2024

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv. Pope Francis presides over an end-of-year thanksgiving service, as revelers celebrate the New Year in Paris, Moscow and Johannesburg. A man returns home after the dancing bear festival in Comanesti, Romania.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne Marie Belgrave.

