The Associated Press
Friday 06 October 2023 07:52

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

Thousands of people gathered for a march supporting the opposition against the governing Law and Justice party in Warsaw.

Soldiers in Cyprus paraded, marking the 63th anniversary of its independence from British colonial rule.

Oktoberfest beer festival started in Munich.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Darko Bandic.

