AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Via AP news wire
Friday 06 May 2022 07:36

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 15

APRIL 29-MAY 5, 2022

From civilian evacuations amid the war in Ukraine, to May Day protests in Paris and Ramadan celebrations in Morocco and Romania, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in