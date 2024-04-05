AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
March 29 – April 4, 2024
Faithful hold candles during a Via Crucis torchlight procession in Rome. Storks nest in cliffs above the Atlantic Ocean in Portugal. People smoke marijuana in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Petr Josek.
