AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

June 9-15, 2023

Devastating floods in southern Ukraine prompted evacuations. Russians celebrated the Day of Russia, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral was held in Milan, and a boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece. In the world of sports, Manchester City celebrated winning the Champions League soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer in Madrid.