Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 17 February 2023 08:07

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 13

FEB. 10-16, 2023

A week in which earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria mourned their loved ones, more funerals were held for Ukrainian soldiers and the Alpine World Ski championships continued in the French alps. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Milan-based photographer Luca Bruno.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in