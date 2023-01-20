Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 20 January 2023

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN 13-19, 2023

From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

