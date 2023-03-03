AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

FEB. 24 - MARCH 2, 2023

The war in Ukraine, a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast that drove home the desperate and dangerous sea journeys of migrants seeking to reach Europe, and a collision between a freight train and a passenger train in Greece were the top stories in Europe and Africa, along with Nigeria's elections.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

