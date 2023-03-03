Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 03 March 2023 07:30

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 16

FEB. 24 - MARCH 2, 2023

The war in Ukraine, a shipwreck off Italy’s southern coast that drove home the desperate and dangerous sea journeys of migrants seeking to reach Europe, and a collision between a freight train and a passenger train in Greece were the top stories in Europe and Africa, along with Nigeria's elections.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Rome-based international photo editor Fabio Polimeni.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in