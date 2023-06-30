AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Jump to content

The Associated Press
Friday 30 June 2023 08:20

June 23-29, 2023

The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine. In the world of sports, Ukraine played Spain in the U20 Euros soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

