AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and AfricaShow all 14
JUNE 17- JUNE 23, 2022
From the war in Ukraine to Budapest's Aquatics World Championships, the Royal Ascot race, western Europe's first heat wave and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the final report of a corruption probe, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
This selection was curated by Berlin chief photographer Markus Schreiber.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.