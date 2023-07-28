Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 28 July 2023 07:42

July 21-27, 2023

The Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral was heavily damaged in a missile attack, wildfires have been burning through southern Europe, Spain had an inconclusive result from its general election, mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown Niger’s president, and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour De France cycling race.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by international photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

