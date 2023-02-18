Watch Ursula von der Leyen and EU leaders discuss region’s geopolitical position

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen took part in a discussion on Europe’s geopolitical position.

Alongside von der Leyen will speak alongside the Finnish and Italian prime ministers, Sanna Marin and Giorgia Meloni.

The leaders have gathered for the international Munich Security Conference taking place on Friday, 17 February, and Saturday.

The disussion was moderated by journalist Christiane Amanpour.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak is expected to tell the conference that more needs to be done to “boost Ukraine’s long-term security.”

He is anticipated to argue that the West must give Ukrainian armed forces the “advanced, Nato-standard capabilities” needed to drive out Russian troops.

His afternoon speech is expcted to outline that securing a lasting peace for Ukraine will require international law to be strengthened.

It comes as we approach the one year mark of the war.

