Watch Live: European Union holds a news conference at COP28

Watch live as the European Union holds a news conference at Cop28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday 4 December 2023.

The EU has already made clear its intention to call on all Parties to take urgent action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions, and will urge parties to respect their commitments to the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has been present during Cop28, attending the World Climate Action Summit.

A large part of Cop28 is examining the progress made towards achieving the Paris Agreement goals, and further defining any necessary actions to reach its goal.

Before the start of the summit, the EU announced its four main intentions for Cop28 as: