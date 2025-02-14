EU Commission vows to react firmly and immediately to Trump's tariffs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union's executive branch on Friday vowed to “take firm and immediate action" against U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The European Commission said in a statement that Trump’s proposed “reciprocal” trade policy goes “in the wrong direction."

“The EU will take firm and immediate action against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legitimate and non-discriminatory policies,” the Commission said. “The EU will always protect European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified tariff measures.”

The Commission, which negotiates trade relations on behalf of the 27-nation bloc, said the EU has some of the lowest tariffs in the world and sees no justification for increased U.S. tariffs on its exports.

“Tariffs are taxes. By imposing tariffs, the US is taxing its own citizens, raising costs for business, stifling growth and fuelling inflation,” it said. “Tariffs heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets.”

Earlier this week, the Commission said U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum would not go unanswered.

It is not yet clear what countermeasures would apply. Trump slapped similar tariffs on EU steel and aluminum during his first term, which enraged European and other allies. The EU imposed countermeasures in retaliation at the time, raising tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.

The EU estimates that annual trade volume between both sides stands at about $1.5 trillion, representing some 30% of global trade. While the bloc has a substantial export surplus in goods, it says that is partly offset by the U.S. surplus in the trade of services.

The EU says that trade in goods reached 851 billion euros ($878 billion) in 2023, with a trade surplus of 156 billion euros ($161 billion) for the EU. Trade in services was worth 688 billion euros ($710 billion) with a trade deficit of 104 billion euros ($107 billion) for the EU.