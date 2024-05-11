Watch live as Eurovision Song Contest fans arrive for final in Malmo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Eurovision Song Contest fans arrive in Malmo ahead of Saturday night’s grand final on 11 May.

This year’s competition has already been marred by controversy.

Dutch act Joost Klein was today disqualified from the grand final following a Swedish police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the European Broadcasting Union said.

A statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the grand final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final.

“While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest.

Israel being in Eurovision has also been mired in controversy as protests have taken place across Sweden in the lead-up to the contest.

On Thursday ahead of the semi-final where Golan qualified, Greta Thunberg joined pro-Palestinian protesters on the streets of Malmo.

The 21-year-old Swedish activist claimed on social media that Israel is trying to “artwash” the contest, referencing the use of artistic performance to distract from perceived negative actions, and accusing the country of genocide in the Gaza strip.

Israel has strongly denied any accusations of genocide and maintained it has the right to defend itself following the attacks launched by Hamas in October that saw more than 1,000 Israelis killed and kidnapped.