An American reporter jailed in Russia loses his appeal, meaning he'll stay in jail through March

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, lost an appeal Friday against his arrest, Russian state news agencies reported

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 January 2024 07:31
Media-Jailed Journalists
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, lost an appeal Friday against his arrest, Russian state news agencies reported. That means he will stay in jail until the end of March.

A 32-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March 2023. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

