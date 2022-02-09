Washington Commanders safety booked on manslaughter charge

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 09 February 2022 13:22
Commanders-Everett-Manslaughter
Commanders-Everett-Manslaughter

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.

Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas died at a hospital.

The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 mph (72 kph) speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff's statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Everett, a special teams captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with the team, was placed on injured reserve after the crash.

Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County Md., was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.

Recommended

Her family announced the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation after her death, saying in a statement that “her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children.”

The Post reported that Everett was released after posting $10,000 bond according to a statement from his lawyer, Kaveh Nourishad, who said "we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations.”

—-

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in