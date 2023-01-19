Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards
Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards have been announced in London, with war movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” picking up 14 nominations
Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film AwardsShow all 13
Nominees for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, announced Thursday:
Film — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Elvis"; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; "Tár”.
British Film — “Aftersun”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Brian and Charles"; “Empire of Light”; “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; “Living”; “Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical”; “See How They Run”; “The Swimmers”; “The Wonder”.
Director — Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Todd Field, “Tár”; Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”.
Actor — Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”; Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Bill Nighy, “Living”.
Actress — Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”.
Supporting Actor — Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”; Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”; Micheal Ward, "Empire of Light".
Supporting Actress — Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Hong Chau, “The Whale”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said".
Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Aimee Lou Wood, Daryl McCormack, Emma Mackey, Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim.
British Debut — Charlotte Wells, Georgia Oakley, Marie Lidén, Katy Brand, Maia Kenworthy.
Original Screenplay — “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Triangle of Sadness”.
Adapted Screenplay — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Living”; “The Quiet Girl”; “She Said”; “The Whale”.
Film Not in the English Language — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Corsage”; “Decision to Leave”; “The Quiet Girl”.
Musical Score — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio".
Cinematography — “All Quiet On The Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Empire Of Light”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Editing — “All Quiet On The Western Front”; “The Banshees of Inisherin"; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Top Gun: Maverick”
Production Design — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Babylon”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”.
Costume Design — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Amsterdam”; “Babylon”; “Elvis”; “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”.
Sound — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Casting — “Aftersun"; “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Elvis”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Triangle of Sadness”.
Visual Effects — "All Quiet on the Western Front"; “Avatar: The Way of Water”: “The Batman”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Top Gun: Maverick".
“All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “The Batman”; “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; “Top Gun: Maverick”.
Makeup and Hair — “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “The Batman”; “Elvis”; “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”; “The Whale”.
Animated Film — “Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”; “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: the Last Wish”; “Turning Red”.
British Short Film — “The Ballad of Olive Morris”; “Bazigaga”; “Bus Girl”; “A Drifting Up”; “An Irish Goodbye”
British Short Animation — “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; “Middle Watch”; “Your Mountain is Waiting”.
Documentary — “All That Breathes”; “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”; “Fire of Love”; “Moonage Daydream”; “Navalny”.