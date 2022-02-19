AP Exclusive: US skaters file appeal to get Olympic medals
The Associated Press has learned that attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose silver medal is being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have the medals awarded before the end of the Beijing Games
Attorneys for the U.S. figure skaters whose silver medal is being withheld have notified the IOC that they have filed an appeal to have the medals awarded before the end of the Beijing Games, The Associated Press has learned.
In a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Saturday, a copy of which was obtained by the AP, attorneys said they would ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.