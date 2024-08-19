Holidaymakers warned not to swim on popular Devon beach after sewage leak

Support truly

A ‘don’t swim’ warning has been issued after a major sewage leak at one of Devon’s most popular beaches during peak holiday season.

The typically bustling Exmouth beach was noticeably quieter this weekend, leaving residents concerned about the impact on local businesses which rely on tourism over the summer.

The Environmental Agency and the East Devon District Council initially advised against swimming due to sewage pollution on 14 August.

Yellow warning signs were spotted on the beach on Sunday, and lifeguards have been using loudspeakers to alert beachgoers to the potential dangers.

South West Water (SWW) apologised for the disruption caused by the leak, which it said originated from a burst pipe at the Maer Road pumping station.

A spokesperson said on Saturday the provider was “working around the clock” to address the issue, and vowed to carry out a temporary fix by Sunday. But tankers will remain on site as a precaution while more permanent repair takes place.

Exmouth locals have slammed South West Water after a major sewage leak led to a ‘don’t swim’ warning ( Getty Images )

SWW said in a statement: “We would like to thank residents and visitors for their patience, and we are sorry for the disruption caused throughout this event.”

The sewage leak has sparked anger in Exmouth, particularly as the town saw a downturn in visitors during what would typically be a busy summer weekend.

The newly elected Conservative MP David Reed for Exmouth and Exeter East described the scene “extremely depressing” and expressed his frustration with the water company.

In a statement on X, Mr Reed said: “To see Exmouth beach with so few people enjoying it on a beautiful August day is extremely depressing.

“This current event with South West Water needs to end asap. I’ve been clear with senior representatives from SWW that it’s their duty to provide accurate and timely updates to let locals and tourists alike know how repairs are progressing.”

He also announced plans to meet with SWW’s CEO Susan Davy as well as local activist groups, businesses and councillors to address the situation.

Locals on social media criticised both SWW and East Devon District Council (EDDC) for the handling of the situation.

Sharing her frustration, Crissy Harris wrote: “Raw sewage running down Maer Lane. Dead fish on the tide line, tankers in convoys through the centre of town. When is the EDDC going to step up!!!”

Other comments pointed to broader concerns about the environmental performance of water companies in general and accused them of focusing on profitability over service quality.

Matt Walmsley wrote: “All they care about is their share price and they have to increase profits year on year.”

Another visitor from London, who expressed dismay at the impact on the town’s tourist trade, told Sky News: “Look at the beach today, it’s ridiculous. The middle of August and there’s hardly anyone here.

“I think it’s really sad for the tourist trade, for the town, and for the people coming down for holiday.”