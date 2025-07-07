ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy find new natural gas deposit off Cyprus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A consortium made up of ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy International has made a second natural gas discovery beneath the seabed south of Cyprus, the government said Monday, a find that bolsters the region’s potential as an energy exporter.

New natural gas discoveries in the eastern Mediterranean could help Europe lessen its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons by diversifying its energy supply and help buttress a budding energy partnership between Cyprus, Greece and Israel, said John Sitilides, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and geopolitical strategist at Trilogy Advisors in Washington.

“Washington and Brussels would be wise to support this hydrocarbon network to develop a greater measure of critical energy independence for Europe’s hopeful re-industrialization,” Sitilides said.

Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement that the ExxonMobil's vice president, John Ardill, briefed Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides about the discovery at the Pegasus-1 well during a teleconference.

The well was discovered about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southwest of Cyprus at a depth of 1,921 meters (6,302 feet) of water. No estimates of the quantity of natural gas were given. The statement said more assessments will be conducted in the coming months to evaluate the results.

The ExxonMobil-Qatar Energy consortium holds exploration licenses for two areas — or blocks — inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone. In 2019, the consortium discovered the Glaucus-1 well inside the same Block 10 where the Pegasus-1 well is located. Cypriot authorities say Glaucus-1 is estimated to contain 3.7 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Overall, Pegasus-1 is the sixth natural gas deposit to be discovered inside Cyprus’ economic zone in the last 14 years. Other deposits include the Zeus, Cronos and Calypso wells, which lie inside Block 6 that is operated by a consortium made up of Italy’s Eni and Total of France. Cronos is estimated to hold 3.1 trillion cubic feet of gas and Zeus 2.5 trillion cubic feet. Calypso is still being evaluated.

The Eni-Total consortium holds exploration licenses for four blocks.

The earliest field to be discovered, Aphrodite, is estimated to hold 5.6 trillion cubic feet of gas. The field is inside Block 12, which is operated by a consortium made up of Chevron, NewMed Energy and Shell.

Agreements with Egypt foresee gas from the Cronos and Aphrodite fields to be sent to Egypt via a pipeline for either domestic use or to be processed at Egyptian facilities for export to Europe and other markets.

Cyprus’ Energy Minister George Panastasiou also said that ExxonMobil, Eni and Total could partner up to jointly develop their gas deposits found in close proximity to each other.