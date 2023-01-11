Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flight delays in US after FAA computer outage

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 January 2023 11:39
Southwest Reputation Repair
Southwest Reputation Repair
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in