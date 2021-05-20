When do I still need to wear a face mask?

With coronavirus restrictions easing to allow people to socialise more and businesses to open up, the wearing of face masks is still an important tool to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The government will complete a review of social measures, including the need for face masks and social distancing, before England is set to move into the fourth and final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, no sooner than 21 June.

Until then, people should still abide by the rules on wearing face coverings.

According to government guidelines, face coverings should cover your nose and mouth and fit around the bottom half of your face. Bandanas or religious garments can be used but are less likely to be effective if they don’t fit securely around the face.

A face visor or shield can be worn in addition to a face covering. However, they should not be worn on their own, because they do not adequately cover the nose and mouth and do not filter airborne particles.

When and where do you need to wear a face mask?

Most indoor settings require you to wear a face covering to reduce the risk of airborne transmission of Covid-19.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs in England were allowed to serve customers indoors again this week.

Customers must order, eat and drink while seated. If they do move around the venue, to go to the bathroom for example or to enter and exit, they should wear a face mask. They can remove the mask once seated.

The rules are similar in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

You should also wear a face mask while inside any indoor retail setting, such as shops, supermarkets and shopping malls, upon entering and until you leave.

Museums, theatres and cinemas, all of which also reopened this week, will require you to wear a face mask while visiting.

Other indoor entertainment venues that will require you to wear a face mask include aquariums, indoor zoos and visitor farms, bingo halls, amusement arcades, indoor sports stadiums, bowling alleys and casinos.

You will also have to wear a face mask in places of worship, so while attending a service or ceremony indoors.

Before you get on a train, bus, tram or plane, you are expected to wear a face covering unless exempt. You should keep the mask on throughout the duration of the journey. It is also required if you are in an indoor transport hub, such as an airport, rail station or bus and coach stations.

Customers using taxis or private hire vehicles should also wear a face covering.

Who is exempt from wearing a face mask?

Only people with a reasonable excuse not to wear a face covering are exempt. This includes people who cannot put on, wear or remove a face mask because of a physical or mental illness or disability, or if it causes severe distress.

You also don’t have to wear a face mask if you are speaking to someone who relies on lip reading, clear sound or facial expressions to communicate.

Are there any situations in which a face mask is not required?

Yes, there are several settings in which you don’t have to wear a face covering, whether or not you are exempt.

You don’t have to wear a mask while in a gym or while attending a fitness class. According to government guidelines, a face mask isn’t required “if you are undertaking exercise or an activity and it would negatively impact your ability to do so”.

You are also permitted to remove a face covering if you’re asked to do so for identification purposes, for example in a bank or shop when buying age-restricted products.

You don’t have to wear a mask while receiving personal services like a facial – but you will likely have to wear a face covering before and after treatment.

Couples getting married also don’t have to wear a face mask, although their guests do.