Woman's fatal stabbing livestreamed on Facebook; man charged
A livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana’s capital
The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana's capital.
Baton Rouge Police found Janice David's naked body bound to a vehicle's steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.
Someone who saw video of the attack on a Facebook Live feed notified Facebook, which in turn contacted authorities, according to the reports.
Authorities arrested Earl Lee Johnson, 35, on Monday and charged him with first-degree murder. During a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrest, police said Johnson and David had been on a dayslong “drug binge” before he allegedly choked, beat and stabbed her.
“Apparently they were involved in some drug usage together for a couple of days and the end result — as everyone has seen on Facebook Live — is a very gruesome, very evil act,” police spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said.
Autopsy results are pending on David, 34, of Baton Rouge.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.