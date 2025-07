Massachusetts assisted-living blaze kills a musician, secretary, and veteran Army sharpshooter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gabriel House had seen better days.

The 100-unit assisted-living facility that burned Sunday night, killing nine people so far, opened in 1999. Some photos on its Facebook page show neat rooms but older-looking carpeting and furniture. Her granddaughter didn't like the assisted-living center, but 86-year-old Eleanor Willett wanted something that left her money to play the slots at a casino. She earned too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to afford a higher-priced assisted-living facility, Holly Mallowes told The Associated Press Tuesday.

“She said, ‘I don’t need much, but a roof over my head and someplace to put my sewing machine,’” Mallowes said.

Willett was the oldest to die. Here's what we know so far about the victims.

Eleanor Willett

A Massachusetts native, Willett spent more than 20 years as a secretary and even worked briefly as a cocktail waitress, her granddaughter said.

Her home was always a base for everyone in her family, Mallowes said.

“My mom worked a lot and Grammy's was always a place we called home,” said Mallowes, 45. “We lived with her often. She was very strong. She outlived two husbands and raised five children. She was absolutely a joy.”

Mallowes, a paralegal who lives in Dartmouth, described her grandmother as “very religious” and a “devout Catholic.”

“She wanted to be somewhat independent,” Mallowes said of Willett's decision to move to Gabriel House in Fall River, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston. "To leave her home alone all day, I was to afraid something might happen.”

“As our grandparents and parents get older, we say ‘I’ll make it to go see them a different day’ and you always put it off," Mallowes said. "See them while you can. Tomorrow is not promised.”

Kim Mackin

Makin, 71, was a violist who performed in Boston area orchestras, according to her nephew, Austin Mackin.

She was described in a statement from family members as “gifted beyond words.”

“We will all miss Kimmy,” the statement read. “Beyond being exceptionally kind, few knew that she was a brilliant musician.”

Kim Mackin received a full scholarship to the Manhattan School of Music and after graduating, toured the world as first chair viola.

Richard Rochon

Breonna Cestodio described her 78-year-old uncle, Rochon, as “a very quiet guy,” yet a “great guy.”

“He kept to himself," she told reporters. “He was a sharpshooter in the Army. He loved getting visits from all of his nieces and nephews.”

Rochon moved into Gabriel House about a year ago. Cestodio had little good to say about the facility, remarking that it always seemed hot inside the building.

“Every time you visited him, he was sweating,” she said. “No air in the building. I never saw any workers, except in one closed-off section. I never saw any workers.”