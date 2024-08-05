Families whose loved ones were left rotting in funeral home owed $950 million, judge rules
A judge ruled that the Colorado funeral home who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent must pay $950 million to the victims’ families in a ruling announced Monday
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims' relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.
The judgement is unlikely to be paid out since the owners have been in financial trouble for years, making it largely symbolic. The owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, did not acknowledge the civil case or show up to hearings, said the attorney representing families, Andrew Swan.
The Hallfords, who own Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, face criminal charges in separate cases.