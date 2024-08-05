Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Families whose loved ones were left rotting in funeral home owed $950 million, judge rules

A judge ruled that the Colorado funeral home who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent must pay $950 million to the victims’ families in a ruling announced Monday

Jesse Bedayn
Monday 05 August 2024 23:58
Funeral Home Decomposing Bodies
Funeral Home Decomposing Bodies

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims' relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.

The judgement is unlikely to be paid out since the owners have been in financial trouble for years, making it largely symbolic. The owners, Jon and Carie Hallford, did not acknowledge the civil case or show up to hearings, said the attorney representing families, Andrew Swan.

The Hallfords, who own Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, face criminal charges in separate cases.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in