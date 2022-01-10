14-year-old girl shot by police remembered at LA funeral
Family, friends, civil rights activists and community members memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall
Family friends, civil rights activists and community members on Monday memorialized a 14-year-old girl shot and killed in a clothing store dressing room when Los Angeles police fired at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall.
The body of Valentina Orellana-Peralta was displayed in an open casket next to a large photo of the girl during a funeral at City of Refuge, United Church of Christ in Los Angeles.
Orellana-Peralta was remembered as a happy teen with many friends who loved sports and excelled in school.
“We pray for peace and justice for this innocent blood spilled,” said Benjamin Crump an attorney for the girl's family.
Orellana-Peralta died in her mother’s arms Dec. 23 at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighborhood. Police officers shot and killed a suspect who was behaving erratically and brutally attacked two women.
One of the police bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed the girl, who was in a changing room with her mother, police said.
During Monday's service, an emotional Crump led mourners in a chant of “Valentina is innocent!”
Valentina’s mother, Soledad Peralta, said last month that the family had left Chile to get away from violence and injustice in search of a better life in the U.S. Monday's ceremony was translated in real time by a Spanish interpreter.
Her family has said the teen loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots. They said she earned good grades, even though English was her second language and she’d only been in the U.S. for about six months.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.