Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding

Russian emergency officials say over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in the country's Far East

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 August 2023 01:36

Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding

Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, emergency officials said Sunday.

The heavy downpours that flooded villages in the region were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas over the weekend, according to Russian state media.

“More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

Over 4,300 residential buildings were flooded and 28 settlements cut off by floodwaters, with 16 of the region’s districts affected.

On Friday, local officials said that downpours had already caused floods in seven districts and killed at least three people — a woman and two children, ages 10 and 12.

The rain was from the remnants of Typhoon Khanun, which earlier battered Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

