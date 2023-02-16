Jump to content

AP source: FBI searched U. of Delaware in Biden docs probe

The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden

Eric Tucker,Zeke Miller
Thursday 16 February 2023 01:23
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

