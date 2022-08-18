Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report

Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes

Via AP news wire
Thursday 18 August 2022 07:26

Asian stocks follow Wall St down after Fed inflation report

Show all 4

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Wednesday after notes from the Fed's July 26-27 board meeting showed members thought inflation still is “unacceptably high" despite signs U.S. economic growth is weakening. The board saw “little evidence” inflation pressures are subsiding.

Investors worry aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

The Fed notes raised “the prospects of further tightening" even if the pace of hikes slows, while other investors see possible “excessive tightening dragging growth,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.

Recommended

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,274.83 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.9% to 28,963.16. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.7% to 19,776.99.

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.4% to 2,506.26 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.3% to 7,105.10.

India's Sensex opened down 0.2 at 60,161.37. New Zealand and Bangkok declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,274.04. The loss wiped out the week's gains and left the index down 0.1% since Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.5% to 33,980.32 and the Nasdaq slid 1.3%. to 12,938.12.

The Commerce Department reported July retail sales were flat compared with the previous month, defying predictions of a slight increase. Retailers have warned high inflation will discourage consumers from spending on non-essentials.

Retail chain Target fell 2.7% after reporting a nearly 90% plunge in second quarter profits. Children’s clothing and accessories chain Children’s Place fell 11% after reporting a surprise loss due to supply problems and pressure from inflation.

Technology and communications stocks also fell.

The Fed notes Wednesday made clear the board plans to keep raising rates but gave no indication when or by how much.

The U.S. central bank has hiked its benchmark lending rate twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters say another hike of the same size is possible at the Fed's September meeting, though the likelihood has declined as data show the economy weakening.

Recommended

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 3 cents to $88.14 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.58 to $88.11 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, gained 1 cent to $93.66 per barrel in London. It surged $1.31 the previous session to $93.65.

The dollar rose to 135.10 yen from Wednesday's 135.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0172 from $1.0169.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in