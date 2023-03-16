Fed lent $300B in emergency funds to banks in the past week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cash-short banks have borrowed about $300 billion in emergency funding from the Federal Reserve in the past week, the Fed announced Thursday.

Nearly half the money — $143 billion — went to holding companies for two major banks that failed over the past week, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, triggering widespread alarm in financial markets.

An additional $148 billion in lending was provided through a longstanding program called the “discount window," and amounted to a record level for that program.

The Fed has lent an additional $11.9 billion from a new lending facility it announced on Sunday. The new program enables banks to raise cash and pay any depositors withdrawing funds.

Banks have posted high-quality collateral, such as Treasury bonds, for all the loans. The Fed expects all the loans to be repaid.