Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell announces interest rate decision

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 01 February 2023 19:27
Comments

Watch live as the chair of the Federal Reserve makes an announcement regarding a potential interest rate hike after a policy meeting.

It is expected that Jerome Powell will announce the speeding up of the end of pandemic-era bond purchases.

Mr Powell is also expected to signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

The 19-member policy committee is set to raise their benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a range of 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent.

That would be the highest level set in around 15 years, and the move could see an increase in rates of borrowing for consumers and companies.

Financial markets have strengthened in anticipation of lower rates ahead.

Jerome Powell is delivering the statement in Washington after the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday, 1 February.

