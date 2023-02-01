Watch live: Fed Chair Jerome Powell announces interest rate decision

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the chair of the Federal Reserve makes an announcement regarding a potential interest rate hike after a policy meeting.

It is expected that Jerome Powell will announce the speeding up of the end of pandemic-era bond purchases.

Mr Powell is also expected to signal a turn to interest rate increases next year as a guard against surging inflation.

The 19-member policy committee is set to raise their benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a range of 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent.

That would be the highest level set in around 15 years, and the move could see an increase in rates of borrowing for consumers and companies.

Financial markets have strengthened in anticipation of lower rates ahead.

Jerome Powell is delivering the statement in Washington after the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday, 1 February.

